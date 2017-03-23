Rare flag and constitution to be exhibited at Amory museum
A couple of important artifacts of Mississippi history will come to Amory for a brief visit toward the end of March to commemorate the state's bicentennial celebration. To celebrate the bicentennial year, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, with grant support from the Mississippi Humanities Council, is touring the state with Mississippi's 1817 Constitution and the rare 20-star 1818 United States flag.
