Photo credit: WDAM

The University of Southern Mississippi jumped out to a six-run lead, then held off Mississippi State University to take a 7-5 victory Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. The 25th-ranked Golden Eagles scored four runs in the first and led 7-1 after three innings before the Bulldogs rallied with a run in the fifth and three runs in the eighth.
