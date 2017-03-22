Photo credit: USM
Access to health care services provided by The University of Southern Mississippi is becoming more accessible for students along the Mississippi Gulf Coast thanks to the use of telehealth technology. In January, Student Counseling Services, based out of the University's Hattiesburg campus, introduced a new service known as telecounseling to better serve students enrolled in classes at the University's Gulf Park campus in Long Beach and other teaching and research sites on the coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
