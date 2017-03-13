Pascagoula celebrates christening of the Mississippi Maritime Museum activity center

South Mississippi took another step on Thursday afternoon in preserving the rich maritime history of the Mississippi Gulf Coast as a section of the old Pascagoula High School has become an interactive center for the Mississippi Maritime Museum. The ceremony took on a ship christening feel as Peggy Hoover, wife of Dr. Jack Hoover, former President of the Mississippi Maritime Museum broke a bottle of champagne over the entrance before the ribbon was cut on the $540,000 project.

