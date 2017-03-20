One dead after three-vehicle crash on...

One dead after three-vehicle crash on I-10 in Pass Christian

14 hrs ago

Mississippi Highway Patrol. Harrison County Sheriff's Department, West Harrison Fire, Pass Christian Fire, and the Harrison County Fire Service worked a three-car crash on Interstate 10 on Sunday night that left one dead and two in the hospital.

