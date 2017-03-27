Ole Miss grad lands job as Ivanka Trumpa s assistant
Bridges Lamar is an Oxford native and granddaughter of former mayor Patricia Lamar, the newspaper says. Her father, Chad Lamar, is an assistant U.S. Attorney in Mississippi's Northern District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|3 hr
|Balanced 38829
|3
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Teen mothers
|276
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC