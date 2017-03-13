Officials: Texas fugitive dead after pursuit in Mississippi
Law enforcement officers investigate the death of a man wanted for a double homicide in Texas after a pursuit in Mississippi, Friday, March 17, 2017, near Summit, Miss.Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain tells WLBT-TV that early investigation seems to indicate the man shot and killed himself Friday after leading state ... (more)
