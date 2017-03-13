Officials: Texas fugitive dead after ...

Officials: Texas fugitive dead after pursuit in Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Law enforcement officers investigate the death of a man wanted for a double homicide in Texas after a pursuit in Mississippi, Friday, March 17, 2017, near Summit, Miss.Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain tells WLBT-TV that early investigation seems to indicate the man shot and killed himself Friday after leading state ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Fri Know Why 2
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... Fri Drugs and Poverty 10
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb 28 DontVote 9
News MEC head Wilson stepping down Feb 23 Jr Jack 1
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way Feb '17 No mo Tracy 7
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC