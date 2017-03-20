Northeast Mississippians help lead pr...

Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-education rally at Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Eighth grade Tupelo Middle School student J.T Grist told a crowd of hundreds Thursday in the Mississippi Capitol he does not think it is fair that students across the state do not have the same opportunities as those afforded to students in his hometown. Grist said the Tupelo community spends local money to make up for the lack of state funding, but said many poor areas do not have the local funds to contribute to their schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... Tue Business 9
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb 28 DontVote 9
News MEC head Wilson stepping down Feb 23 Jr Jack 1
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way Feb 14 No mo Tracy 7
News Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq... Feb '17 Geezer 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC