Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-education rally at Capitol
Eighth grade Tupelo Middle School student J.T Grist told a crowd of hundreds Thursday in the Mississippi Capitol he does not think it is fair that students across the state do not have the same opportunities as those afforded to students in his hometown. Grist said the Tupelo community spends local money to make up for the lack of state funding, but said many poor areas do not have the local funds to contribute to their schools.
