NGV Festival of Photography review: Shining a light on strangeness and passion

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. VISUAL ARTS WILLIAM EGGLESTON PORTRAITS, NGV International, until June 18 ZOE CROGGON: TENEBRAE, NGV International, until July 30 PHOTOGRAPHY 130, RMIT Gallery, until April 13 Clicking a shutter became a reflex action for elegantly dressed misfit William Eggleston, born in 1939, a son of the American South.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.