Next 25 Articles

Senior staff at the US State Department have been left with "literally nothing to do" under Donald Trump, it has been claimed. Micah Zenko, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said after giving a talk to an "unusually large audience" at the State Department, a member of the department's senior executive service admitted the high attendance was because: "We've literally nothing else to do."

