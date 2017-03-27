New office for Capital Region Watersh...

New office for Capital Region Watershed District yields opportunity to showcase water preservation

Friday Read more: Star Tribune

The Capitol Region Watershed District started in 1998 as a group of St. Paul residents concerned about the polluted condition of Como Lake. Now, it has a chance to practice what it preaches on the risks posed by stormwater runoff.

