Nelson Brothers Real Estate Acquires Newly Built Student Housing Properties near Ole Miss for $25.7M
Southern California-based Nelson Brothers Professional Real Estate recently closed on the purchase of Molly Barr Trails and Molly Barr Ridge, two adjacent student housing properties near the University of Mississippi. The properties were recently built and fully amenitized.
