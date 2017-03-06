More Help Needed for Poor in Mississippi

With an estimated 22 percent of Mississippi residents living below the poverty line and a disproportionate share of their income going to basic necessities, anti-poverty advocates and government agencies are working to make sure more resources are reaching the people that need them most. "The High Cost of Being Poor in Mississippi," a 2016 report from the Children's Defense Fund Southern Regional Office, the Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative and the Coalition on Human Needs, found that 47 percent of Mississippi's households with annual incomes below $20,000 spend more than half of their income on rent alone.

