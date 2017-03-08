Mississippia s honor system for welfare does not work
According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services, self-verification is the method used to determine eligibility for food stamps, also called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program . The director of fraud investigation with the department acknowledges: "The application process for SNAP is based on an 'honor system,' trusting that applicants truthfully submit their income and number of dependents."
