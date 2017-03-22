Mississippi teen not a 'chicken' with bold Chick-fil-A promposal
Rhyan Plumlee, a senior at Oak Grove High School, was not expecting an over-the-top promposal from her boyfriend, Justin Mary. "I told him if he was going to ask me to prom to just please not embarrass me," Plumlee said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb '17
|No mo Tracy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC