Mississippi Senate sends anti-sanctuary bill to governor
" Mississippi took another step Tuesday toward banning sanctuary cities when Gov. Phil Bryant said he would sign a bill that would keep government agencies from sheltering people in the country illegally. Senate Bill 2710 says cities, state agencies and public colleges can't prevent employees from asking someone's immigration status.
Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
