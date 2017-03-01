Mississippi murder suspect captured in Kansas
An armed and dangerous fugitive wanted in connection with the killing of his girlfriend and the attempted killing of another woman in Mississippi is now in custody. A nationwide manhunt had been launched to find Deaton after his girlfriend was found dead last week in Rankin County, Mississippi, near Jackson, and a jogger was shot near the girlfriend's apartment.
