Mississippi Legislature ends session with budgets unfinished
Rep. Orlando Paden, D-Clarksdale, waves a small American flag as the Mississippi Legislature ended its 2017 regular session Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. However lawmakers will have to return later to pass budgets for the attorney general's office and the Department of Transportation.
