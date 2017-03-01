Mississippi, Kansas authorities sort out deadly crime spree
" Mississippi investigators joined counterparts in Kansas on Thursday, hoping to secure evidence and interview the suspect in a three-state crime spree that included two Mississippi slayings, a New Mexico carjacking and the shooting of a store clerk west of Wichita. The store clerk was recovering in a Wichita hospital, his condition upgraded after he was initially listed as critical following Wednesday's shooting in the town of Pratt.
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
