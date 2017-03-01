Mississippi, Kansas authorities sort out deadly crime spree

" Mississippi investigators joined counterparts in Kansas on Thursday, hoping to secure evidence and interview the suspect in a three-state crime spree that included two Mississippi slayings, a New Mexico carjacking and the shooting of a store clerk west of Wichita. The store clerk was recovering in a Wichita hospital, his condition upgraded after he was initially listed as critical following Wednesday's shooting in the town of Pratt.

