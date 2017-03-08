Mississippi House to colleges: Fly flag or lose tax break
Mississippi universities that refuse to fly the Confederate-themed state flag could lose proposed tax breaks, the latest twist in a long battle over a symbol critics see as racist. All eight of Mississippi's public universities have stopped flying the flag because it prominently features the Confederate battle emblem and that has angered supporters of the banner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC