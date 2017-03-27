Mississippi budget: 'Mighty ugly' cuts and no borrowing plan
Mississippi would spend less on public schools, have no new funds for transportation and face likely tuition hikes at state colleges and universities under a spending plan approved Saturday by lawmakers that cuts next year's budget by more than 4 percent compared to what was originally planned. The spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1, described as "mighty ugly" by House Speaker Pro Tem Greg Snowden, a Meridian Republican, could also mean program cuts and layoffs among state agencies.
