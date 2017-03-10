Miss. firm wins $440M Army contract to upgrade armored vehicles for UAE
Navistar's Mississippi plant has been awarded a $440 million contract by the U.S. Army to reset and upgrade over 1,000 armored vehicles for the United Arab Emirates. Lawmakers say the work would be done on 1,085 MaxxPro MRAP trucks and associated accessories at Navistar's plant in West Point.
