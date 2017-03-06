Members of the faith community are calling for prison reforms
You, as a taxpayer, are helping fund hundreds of millions of dollars worth of prison costs every year. Mississippi has one of the nation's highest imprisonment rates, but new voices are being added in the call for more reforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
