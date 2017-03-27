Man killed in shootout after fleeing officers in Mississippi
A man was shot to death after fleeing during a traffic stop and leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended in gunfire in eastern Mississippi. State Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says a Lowndes County deputy sheriff was shot in the leg, but the wounds are not considered life-threatening.
