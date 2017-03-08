Maben family physician engages legisl...

Maben family physician engages legislators at Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Webster Progress-Times

Sue H. Simmons, M.D., of Maben attended the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians Capitol Day on Feb. 22 at the state Capitol in Jackson. She led family physicians from all over the state in a day of activities highlighting family medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Webster Progress-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb 28 DontVote 9
News MEC head Wilson stepping down Feb 23 Jr Jack 1
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way Feb 14 No mo Tracy 7
News Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq... Feb 11 Geezer 1
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Feb 8 Bill 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,317 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC