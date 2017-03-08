Joe Russo's Almost Dead Goes Tease Cr...

Joe Russo's Almost Dead Goes Tease Crazy, Covers Led Zeppelin & Plays Bust Out In Brooklyn

While Joe Russo's Almost Dead are known for their unorthodox approach to the music of the Grateful Dead, Friday night's show at Brooklyn Bowl was adventurous even for them. There were many points they seemed to be performing two Dead songs at once and the quintet threw in one tease after another over the course of the evening.

