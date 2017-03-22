Jerry Joseph Announces Iraq Refugee Benefit Concert At Brooklyn Bowl
This spring, Jerry Joseph, critically acclaimed songwriter and international touring artist, is traveling to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to perform and provide music education to refugees living in camps near the city of Sulaymaniyah. To raise money for the trip, Jerry be playing three benefit shows with his band, the Jackmormons, and very special guests, two on the US west coast at Mississippi Studios in Portland, OR on April 1 and at Sweetwater in Mill Valley, CA on April 2 and one on the east coast on May 1 at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY.
