Jason Cordell Wins Mississippi Opener
Jason Cordell of Pelahatchie, Mississippi won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Mississippi tournament, held March 4th on Ross Barnett Reservoir. Running out of Madison landing near Ridgeland, Mississippi, Jason caught an five fish limit weighing 16.83 pounds fighting through winds and a cold front.
