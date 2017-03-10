House Balks at Senate Plan for Missis...

House Balks at Senate Plan for Mississippi Oil Spill Damage Account

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Mississippi lawmakers may be unable to decide this year how to spend $750 million in oil spill damage payments, with sniping between House and Senate members after a bill died at a Tuesday deadline for action when the House Appropriations Committee didn't bring it up. House members from Mississippi's coast said Senate Bill 2634 didn't have the detailed structure they wanted to determine how the money would be distributed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb 28 DontVote 9
News MEC head Wilson stepping down Feb 23 Jr Jack 1
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way Feb 14 No mo Tracy 7
News Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq... Feb 11 Geezer 1
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Feb 8 Bill 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC