House Balks at Senate Plan for Mississippi Oil Spill Damage Account
Mississippi lawmakers may be unable to decide this year how to spend $750 million in oil spill damage payments, with sniping between House and Senate members after a bill died at a Tuesday deadline for action when the House Appropriations Committee didn't bring it up. House members from Mississippi's coast said Senate Bill 2634 didn't have the detailed structure they wanted to determine how the money would be distributed.
