Hewes to Gaming Commission: a Do not be swayeda on two casino sites
After a month to study the documents, the Mississippi Gaming Commission members are expected to rule Thursday on two potential casino sites in South Mississippi. The March meeting of the Gaming Commission was moved from Jackson to Hard Rock Casino Biloxi and will begin at 9 a.m. "Do not be swayed by old assertions, which have been tested and found lacking," Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said in a letter to the Gaming Commission, which will rule on the applications for site approval in Biloxi and Diamondhead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|57 min
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|1 hr
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC