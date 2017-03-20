Hewes to Gaming Commission: a Do not ...

Hewes to Gaming Commission: a Do not be swayeda on two casino sites

After a month to study the documents, the Mississippi Gaming Commission members are expected to rule Thursday on two potential casino sites in South Mississippi. The March meeting of the Gaming Commission was moved from Jackson to Hard Rock Casino Biloxi and will begin at 9 a.m. "Do not be swayed by old assertions, which have been tested and found lacking," Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said in a letter to the Gaming Commission, which will rule on the applications for site approval in Biloxi and Diamondhead.

