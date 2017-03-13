Good Samaritans recall bus/train cras...

Good Samaritans recall bus/train crash aftermath

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Two South Mississippians on the scene of Tuesday's fatal bus/train crash are opening up about the moments after the collision. They stepped up to help people trapped and injured on the tour bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... 24 min Cops on cocaine 7
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb 28 DontVote 9
News MEC head Wilson stepping down Feb 23 Jr Jack 1
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way Feb 14 No mo Tracy 7
News Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq... Feb 11 Geezer 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC