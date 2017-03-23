GLENN McCULLOUGH: Automotive industry drives job creation in state
A little more than a decade ago, Mississippi had never produced a commercial vehicle. Today, about 4 million vehicles assembled in the state are on the road around the world, and production is showing no signs of slowing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Mar 23
|Trump Will Cure
|2
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC