Ex-lawmaker in Mississippi sentenced ...

Ex-lawmaker in Mississippi sentenced to 6 years for bribes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Former State Sen. Irb Benjamin of Madison, walks to the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., for sentencing after having pleaded guilty to paying bribes for prison contracts to former state Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps, Friday, March 3, 2017. Benjamin faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) 13 hr HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb 28 DontVote 9
News MEC head Wilson stepping down Feb 23 Jr Jack 1
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way Feb 14 No mo Tracy 7
News Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq... Feb 11 Geezer 1
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Feb 8 Bill 1
News Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap Feb 7 Go Paperless 3
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC