Ex-lawmaker in Mississippi sentenced to 6 years for bribes
Former State Sen. Irb Benjamin of Madison, walks to the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., for sentencing after having pleaded guilty to paying bribes for prison contracts to former state Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps, Friday, March 3, 2017. Benjamin faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC