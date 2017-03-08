Education research shows room for growth in region

In its 2017 fact book, Mississippi KIDS COUNT looks to answer the question: "What would it take for Mississippi to go from 50th in the United States to number one in the Southeast," in terms of overall child well-being? The fact book shows there is still work to be done statewide and in the Northeast Mississippi region, despite positive forward steps taken in recent years, to improve children's health, education and economic well-being. Mississippi KIDS COUNT, housed at the Social Science Research Center at Mississippi State University, releases the data-filled fact book every two years.

