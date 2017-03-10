Donald Mitchell Donald Mitchell Black Appellant v. State of Mississippi Appellee
EN BANC.ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT: DONALD MITCHELL ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE: OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL BY: ALICIA MARIE AINSWORTH A 1. Donald Mitchell pled guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and was sentenced to thirty years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections , with twenty years suspended and ten years to serve. Mitchell had been indicted as a violent habitual offender and thus faced a life sentence without the possibility of parole if found guilty at trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC