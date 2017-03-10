Donald Mitchell Donald Mitchell Black Appellant v. State of Mississippi Appellee

EN BANC.ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT: DONALD MITCHELL ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE: OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL BY: ALICIA MARIE AINSWORTH A 1. Donald Mitchell pled guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and was sentenced to thirty years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections , with twenty years suspended and ten years to serve. Mitchell had been indicted as a violent habitual offender and thus faced a life sentence without the possibility of parole if found guilty at trial.

