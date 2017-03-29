Domestic abuse as grounds for divorce about to become law in Mississippi
Domestic abuse as grounds for divorce about to become law in Mississippi Mississippi is one of 2 states - the other is South Dakota - without true no-fault divorce. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nBlTIY Mississippi and South Dakota are the last two states in the Union without a unilateral "no-fault" divorce provision.
