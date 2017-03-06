Dickinson Wright Defends Trek, Inc. - An Industrial Equipment...
John S.Artz and Chelsea M. Smialek , successfully defended against a motion to dismiss or transfer based on the first-to-file doctrine in a dispute between two suppliers of industrial equipment components. ITR America, LLC filed suit against Dickinson Wright client Trek, Inc. and one of its employees in Federal Court in Mississippi claiming misappropriation of trade secrets under state and federal law, violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, tortious interference, and civil conspiracy, which is currently awaiting its own ruling on a motion to dismiss .
