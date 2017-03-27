Destroy the Emmett Till painting? This is hysteria
We are rightfully shocked when we read about the Nazis burning 4,000 avant-garde artworks in Berlin in 1939 because they were 'degenerate'. Outside the Galerie nationale de Jeu de Pomme in Paris in 1942, the Nazis burned works by Picasso, Miro, Paul Klee and Salvador Dali.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spiked.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|57 min
|Teen mothers
|276
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Mar 23
|Trump Will Cure
|2
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC