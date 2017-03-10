Dennis Seid: Mississippi breweries can taste victory
It's been a hard-fought process for Mississippi microbreweries, which have been fighting for years to get a bigger piece of the lucrative craft beer business, valued at more than $22 billion. Last week, the Mississippi Senate, by a 42-8 vote, passed HB 1322, a critical piece of legislation that will grow and expand the fledgling industry in the Magnolia State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|23 hr
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC