Counties across region see steady growth in new census data
A number of counties in Northeast Mississippi have grown steadily in the last seven years with several counties in the region seeing some of the most significant growth in the state, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The estimates, which are released annually, show general data for county and metro-area populations, but don't show specific information such as age, sex or race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|19 hr
|Trump Will Cure
|2
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC