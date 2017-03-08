Confederate flag spat could gum up Mississippi policy work
A top Mississippi lawmaker is blocking an effort to punish universities that refuse to fly the Confederate-themed state flag - a symbol that critics see as racist. The state House passed a bill Wednesday saying public universities could not receive certain tax breaks unless they display the flag.
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
