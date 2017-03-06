Club Joins Historic Mississippi March for Justice

This last Saturday Sierra Club President Aaron Mair joined NAACP President Cornell Brooks, US Senator Bernie Sanders, actor Danny Glover, United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams, Black Lives Matter activists, church groups, the American Civil Liberties Union, and more than 5,000 of their closest friends in the largest civil rights march in Mississippi since the height of the civil rights movement. The march supported workers at Nissan's Canton, Mississippi factory in their push for recognition of their union .

