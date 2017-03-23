Camp Shelby Museum to help celebrate Mississippi's bicentennial on Gulf Coast
The staff at the Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby will be headed to the Gulf Coast soon to help celebrate Mississippi's bicentennial. It will take place at the old VA Hospital, which was the site of a Mississippi centennial celebration in 1917.
