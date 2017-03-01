Bluesy Son Volt begins tour in LR

Bluesy Son Volt begins tour in LR

Jay Farrar and his Son Volt mates kick off their tour supporting the new album, Notes of Blue, tonight at the Rev Room. The roots-rock singer-songwriter has regrouped his band Son Volt for an excellent new album, Notes of Blue , and will kick off a tour tonight at Little Rock's Rev Room.

