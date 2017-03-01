Bluesy Son Volt begins tour in LR
Jay Farrar and his Son Volt mates kick off their tour supporting the new album, Notes of Blue, tonight at the Rev Room. The roots-rock singer-songwriter has regrouped his band Son Volt for an excellent new album, Notes of Blue , and will kick off a tour tonight at Little Rock's Rev Room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Tue
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC