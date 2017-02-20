Bill filed to strip Lee from King holiday in Arkansas
A proposal filed Tuesday to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Arkansas would also require the state to expand what is taught about the civil rights movement and the Civil War in the public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Tue
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC