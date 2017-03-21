Bible used to smuggle drugs into Miss...

Bible used to smuggle drugs into Mississippi jail, sheriff says

A Mississippi woman was arrested after authorities say she hid drugs in a Bible in an attempt to smuggle them into a county jail, according to The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in Tupelo. (File photo by Ted Jackson, Nola.com A Mississippi woman was arrested after authorities say she hid drugs in a Bible in an attempt to smuggle them into a county jail, according to The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in Tupelo.

