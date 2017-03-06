Authorities show what can happen when you drink, drive
A southwest section of the parking lot at Walmart was marked off by crime scene tape keeping about 50 people away from the scene of a car wreck with injured victims on the ground and in and on two vehicles that met head-on. The accident was staged as part of an awareness program calling attention to the dangers of driving under the influence and distracted driving.
