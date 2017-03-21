Arkansas ends Robert E. Lee-Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
Arkansas' governor signed legislation Tuesday ending the state's practice of commemorating Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on the same holiday as slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., leaving only two states - Alabama and Mississippi - remaining that honor the two men on the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb '17
|No mo Tracy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC