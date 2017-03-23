Analysis: Mississippi governor continues support for Trump
Mississippi's governor, after serving as a campaign surrogate for Donald Trump , continues to provide high profile support for the new president. Republican Phil Bryant is voicing support for plans to overhaul federal health care funding and to restrict immigration, and has touted his connections to the new leadership.
