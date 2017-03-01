Advocates for stronger animal cruelty laws frustrated by Mississippi
Lawmakers and animal rights activists from all across the state are fighting to put some teeth into Mississippi's animal cruelty law. Mississippi ranks near the bottom when it comes to states that prosecute and sentence people who abuse and torture cats and dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Tue
|DontVote
|9
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC